Forever New launches its third store in Hyderabad

For Carraro, India remains a key component despite slowdown woes
This is auto-parts maker’s second largest market and tipped to be No 1 in the next five years
Forever New announced the opening of its third store in Hyderabad and fifteenth in the South Market at Sarath City Capital Mall in Hyderabad.
Founded in Melbourne Australia, Forever New is the fastest growing bridge to luxury brand present in 12 countries with over 250 stores
“With the addition of the fifteenth exclusive brand store in the South market and the third in Hyderabad, the brand aims to strategically expand its footprint all across India,” Dhruv Bogra, Country Manager, India, said in a statement.
Dhruv Bogra said, “Having forty-five exclusive brand outlets in India besides the concession stores, the year on year growth trajectory of the brand looks very promising.”
The brand is also available in Shoppers Stop, Iconic, Kapsons, etc. and aims to expand further into concession stores. Forever New is a Melbourne based brand, it's been in India for the last twelve years.
The fashion market is growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 20% each year in India and by 2025 this is expected to cross Rs 10000 crore for ladies western wear.
In October, Forever New unveiled the face of the brand– model and actor Diana Penty, exemplifying the brand’s ethos of celebrating the beauty and grace of women.
This is auto-parts maker’s second largest market and tipped to be No 1 in the next five years
Companies will find it difficult to stand on their own feet otherwise
Pawan Goenka, MD of Mahindra & Mahindra, spells out the ingredients of this potential win-win alliance
A price-sensitive market like India also represents a potential that is unmatched
Amid the ongoing challenges in the banking sector, the initial public offering (IPO) of CSB Bank (formerly ...
From post-office schemes, bank/NBFC FDs, annuity plans of insurance firms to MFs’ systematic withdrawal plans, ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Short for ‘Number of Periods’, NPER can help one know how long it will take for an investment to grow to a ...
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...