Forever New launches its third store in Hyderabad

Forever New announced the opening of its third store in Hyderabad and fifteenth in the South Market at Sarath City Capital Mall in Hyderabad.

Founded in Melbourne Australia, Forever New is the fastest growing bridge to luxury brand present in 12 countries with over 250 stores

“With the addition of the fifteenth exclusive brand store in the South market and the third in Hyderabad, the brand aims to strategically expand its footprint all across India,” Dhruv Bogra, Country Manager, India, said in a statement.

Dhruv Bogra said, “Having forty-five exclusive brand outlets in India besides the concession stores, the year on year growth trajectory of the brand looks very promising.”

The brand is also available in Shoppers Stop, Iconic, Kapsons, etc. and aims to expand further into concession stores. Forever New is a Melbourne based brand, it's been in India for the last twelve years.

The fashion market is growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 20% each year in India and by 2025 this is expected to cross Rs 10000 crore for ladies western wear.

In October, Forever New unveiled the face of the brand– model and actor Diana Penty, exemplifying the brand’s ethos of celebrating the beauty and grace of women.