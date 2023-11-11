The Association of Indian Forging Industry (AIFI) successfully concluded ForgeTech India 2023, the country’s premier forging industry conference and exhibition, highlighting the strides made by the Indian forging industry and the potential for further growth and global recognition.

The event was inaugurated by Baba Kalyani, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Forge.

Kalyani in his address shared his insights on the trajectory of the forging industry in India, remarking.

“ ForgeTech India 2023 has highlighted the remarkable strides made by the Indian forging industry, underscoring the industries potential for exponential growth and global recognition. Amidst the dynamic shifts in the manufacturing sector initiated by the Government of India through strategic policy changes, to drive upwards the contribution of the manufacturing sector from the present 16% to 25% of GDP, these will create a thriving environment for innovation and technological advancements and exponential growth within the forging industry” he said.

Vikas Bajaj Managing Director and CEO Bajaj Motors and President AIFI said that the event, held AIFI has set a new benchmark with 800 plus delegates, for the forging industry in India, making it the largest national gathering of industry leaders and professionals of the forging industry globally.

He added that ForgeTech India 2023, witnessed a remarkable display of enthusiasm and support from the Indian forging industry, serving as a testament to the sector’s resilience and continuous growth.