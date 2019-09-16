Former AP speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao passes away

My Five: Farshid Cooper
Kodela Sivaprasada Rao, former speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, passed away today at a city hospital. He was 72 and is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter.
One of the senior most leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Kodela reportedly attempted suicide at his residence in the city. He was rushed to Basava Tarakam Cancer Hospital, where he passed away.
Incidentally, Kodela a medical doctor served as the Chairman of the hospital set up by NT Rama Rao’s family in the memory of NTR’s wife , Basava Tarakam.
A Six time MLA from Narsaraopet constituency in Guntur district, Kodela joined the Telegu Desam Party in 1983. In 2014, post-bifurcation of AP, he was made the first Speaker of the Assembly. However, in 2019 he lost in the wave that brought YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s YSR Congress to power.
In the past few months, the TDP leader has been under stress as the region from where he hails Palandu in Guntur and Prakasam district was witness to clashes between the TDP and YSR Congress. During the elections in April, Kodela was also assaulted in a polling booth allegedly by YSR Congress Party workers.
The Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhara Rao in a condolence message expressed shock and conveyed deep condolences to the family members.
