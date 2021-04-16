News

Former CBI director Ranjit Sinha is dead

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 16, 2021

Former CBI director Ranjit Sinha died here on Friday morning in what is believed to be a Covid-19 related death, senior officials said.

He was 68.

It is understood that he was confirmed positive for coronavirus on Thursday night, the officials said.

Sinha, a 1974-batch officer of the Bihar cadre, had headed Director General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force, the Railway Protection Force and served at senior positions in the Central Bureau of Investigation in Patna and Delhi before his appointment as CBI chief in 2012.

