Former CEO of PSG Institution CR Swaminathan passes away

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
CR Swaminathan, former Chief Executive of Coimbatore’s PSG Institutions and past Chairman of CII Southern Region, died in Coimbatore on Tuesday. He was 74, and is survived by his wife Sukanya Swaminathan.
Swaminathan completed his B.Sc Agriculture at Bapla Agricultural College and an MBA at PSG Institutions. He joined the PSG Industrial Institute in 1971, and went on to serve the PSG Institutions for nearly four decades.
A well-known personality in Coimbatore’s business community, Swaminathan had served as the president of the Southern India Engineering Manufacturers Association; Coimbatore Management Association; Coimbatore Industrial Infrastructure Association and the Institute of Indian Foundrymen and the Indian Machine Tools Manufacturing Association.
Swaminathan also headed the CII in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu and was past chairman of CII Southern Region.
The CII Southern Region expressed grief over the demise of Swaminathan.
CK Ranganathan, CMD, CavinKare and Chairman, CII Southern Region , said that Swaminathan was a visionary leader and had contributed immensely for the industrial development in South India, and more particularly in Tamil Nadu. He has brought a new dimension to industry-institute partnerships in the Southern Region with his rich knowledge and expertise in higher education and industrial research.
Suchitra K Ella, JMD, Bharat Biotech and Deputy Chairperson, CII Southern Region said, “It’s very sad to hear the news of Swaminathan’s unexpected demise. His services, leadership , warmth & mentorship to CII Southern Region will not be forgotten”.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...