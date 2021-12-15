Former CEO of PSG Institution CR Swaminathan passes away

CR Swaminathan, former Chief Executive of Coimbatore’s PSG Institutions and past Chairman of CII Southern Region, died in Coimbatore on Tuesday. He was 74, and is survived by his wife Sukanya Swaminathan.

Swaminathan completed his B.Sc Agriculture at Bapla Agricultural College and an MBA at PSG Institutions. He joined the PSG Industrial Institute in 1971, and went on to serve the PSG Institutions for nearly four decades.

A well-known personality in Coimbatore’s business community, Swaminathan had served as the president of the Southern India Engineering Manufacturers Association; Coimbatore Management Association; Coimbatore Industrial Infrastructure Association and the Institute of Indian Foundrymen and the Indian Machine Tools Manufacturing Association.

Swaminathan also headed the CII in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu and was past chairman of CII Southern Region.

The CII Southern Region expressed grief over the demise of Swaminathan.

CK Ranganathan, CMD, CavinKare and Chairman, CII Southern Region , said that Swaminathan was a visionary leader and had contributed immensely for the industrial development in South India, and more particularly in Tamil Nadu. He has brought a new dimension to industry-institute partnerships in the Southern Region with his rich knowledge and expertise in higher education and industrial research.

Suchitra K Ella, JMD, Bharat Biotech and Deputy Chairperson, CII Southern Region said, “It’s very sad to hear the news of Swaminathan’s unexpected demise. His services, leadership , warmth & mentorship to CII Southern Region will not be forgotten”.