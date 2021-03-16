News

Former Congress leader PC Chacko joins NCP

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 16, 2021

Former leader of the Congress PC Chacko joined the NCP here on Tuesday in the presence of the party’s supremo Sharad Pawar.

Chacko said he will work with the LDF as NCP is a constituent of the ruling front in Kerala.

It is considered as “home coming” for Chacko as he had left the Congress in 1978 to join the Congress (S) then headed by Pawar. Pawar had merged the party in 1986 with the Congress at the invitation of Rajiv Gandhi. Pawar formed NCP in 1999, but Chacko continued with the Congress till last week. He resigned from the Congress following differences with its Kerala unit.

Earlier on the day, Chacko met CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury to discuss the political situation. Chacko said the Left will have an impressive performance in the upcoming polls.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 16, 2021
Indian National Congress
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.