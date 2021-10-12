Former I&B Secretary Amit Khare appointed advisor to PM

Scripting a survival
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved a slew of appointments.
Former bureaucrat Amit Khare has been appointed as the Advisor to the Prime Minister. Khare, a 1985 batch (retired) IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre, had superannuated on September 30. He had previously served as the Secretary, Information & Broadcasting Ministry, as well as Secretary at the Department of Higher Education.
The order stated that the Committee has approved the appointment of Khare as Advisor to the Prime Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, in the rank and scale of Secretary to government of India, on a contract basis, initially for a period of two years.
Meanwhile, 13 other appointments of bureaucrats at Joint Secretary levels across various Ministries were also approved by the Committee. While Ashish Kumar has been appointed as the Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Harish Chandra Chaudhary will take over the position of the Joint Secretary at the National Human Rights Commission of India, under the Ministry.
Ritesh Chauhan has been appointed as CEO, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, and Joint Secretary, Agriculture under the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.
Vipul Bansal will take over as the Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce.
Sameer Shukla has been appointed as the Joint Secretary in the Department of Financial Services, while Saumya Gupta will take over the JS position at the Department of Higher Education.
At the same time, Pawan Kumar Sain will be taking over as the Joint Secretary, Economic Advisory Council to PM, NITI Aayog.
Other appointments included that of Uma Nanduri as Joint Secretary, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Secretariat under the Culture Ministry. The Mahotsav is an initiative of the Central government to commemorate 75 years of Indian Independence.
