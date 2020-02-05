News

Former J-K CMs detained for six months, are we still a democracy: Priyanka Gandhi

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 05, 2020 Published on February 05, 2020

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said it had been six months since former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers had been detained and asked whether India is still a democracy.

Former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were among the many mainstream politicians detained after the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 on August 5 last year.

The state was also bifurcated into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Priyanka Gandhi pointed out that it has been six months since the former chief ministers have been incarcerated without any charges and millions of people locked down in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Six months ago we were asking how long this will carry on? Now we are asking whether we are still a democracy or not,” she tweeted.

