Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar passes away

Former Managing Director of Maruti Suzuki India (then Maruti Udyog Ltd), and veteran of the Indian automobile industry, Jagdish Khattar passed away Monday due to cardiac arrest.

However, it was not known whether it was related to Covid or not, immediately.

He served Maruti Udyog from 1993 to 2007. He had joined the compaby as Director (marketing) in July 1993 and went on to become Managing Director in 1999-- first as government nominee, and then in May 2002 as Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) nominee.

His last day at Maruti as MD, at age 65, was on December 18, 2007.

In 2008, Khattar (alonh with his son) launched his next venture - Carnation Auto, with a vision of developing a multi-brand automobile sales and service network.