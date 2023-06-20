A former Rajya Sabha MP has written to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya raising concerns regarding the quality of a particular American brand of lenses used post cataract surgery. The use of the lenses could impact the vision of patients, he wrote.

In a letter to the Minister, Vikas Mahatme has asked the former to probe and help out the affected whose vision has been adversely impacted, reportedly because of the use of these lenses.

Mahatme maintained that lenses of the Amercian brand, which manufactures intra ocular lenses (IOL) for cataract surgery, was implanted in one of his patients. It was expected that the lens remain transparent for the rest of the life of the patient. But the IOL has gone opaque, when the patient came to visit in November 2022.

The lenses were implanted on May 2016, he wrote. And the patient has turned blind in the left eye; and has compromised vision in the right eye.

Also Read: Partial vision

“To my utter surprise, I was shocked to see this when the patient came to me in November 2022. He has a diminished quality of vision. He cannot see if the light comes from the front side. Unfortunately, his left eye has already (turned) blind and now he has compromised vision in the right eye too,” Mahatme wrote.

“I had a VC (video conferencing) meeting.... However, they were not at all sensitive about this issue,” he wrote pointing out that in any Western country the American company would probably have ended up paying a huge compensation.

Mahatme has raised concerns that a “similar problem may occur in other patients” who have used lenses from the brand.

