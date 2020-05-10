News

Former PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS

Updated on May 10, 2020 Published on May 10, 2020

Manmohan Singh (file photo)   -  V Sreenivasa Murthy

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to the AIIMS here on Sunday evening after he complained of uneasiness, sources said.

Singh, 87, is under observation at the cardio-thoracic ward of the premier hospital, they said.

He was admitted under Dr Nitish Naik, a professor of cardiology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), around 8.45 pm.

“He is under observation,” one of the sources said.

Singh is a senior leader of the opposition Congress and currently represents Rajasthan in the Upper House of Parliament. He was the prime minister between 2004 and 2014.

