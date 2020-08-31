News

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 31, 2020 Published on August 31, 2020

Former President Pranab Mukherjee   -  PTI

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee breathed his last on Monday evening at 84. In a tweet, his son and Congress leader Abhijit Mukherjee said, “With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers, duas and prarthanas from people throughout India!”

 

Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 until 2017. He has also served as the Finance Minister, Defence Minister, External Affairs Minister and Commerce Minister in earlier stints.

Condolences for Mukherjee poured from across party lines after his passing away was announced.

 

