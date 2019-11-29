Former RBI deputy governor becomes chairman of micro-finance panel

CFMoto kickstarts bike foray
Former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), H R Khan has been appointed as the first chairman of the steering committee of the Code for Responsible Lending (CRL) in micro-credit.
The CRL is a self-regulatory step for the micro-credit industry making diverse entities like banks, NBFC-MFIs and NBFCs adhere to standards of customer protection, a statement by Micro-finance Institutions Network (MFIN) said.
CRL was launched in September by MFIN and Sa-Dhan, an RBI-recognised association of MFIs, along with Finance Industry Development Council, an association of NBFCs.
“I am excited to be part of this initiative of MFIN and Sa-Dhan. I strongly believe in the importance of promoting responsible finance to protect the interests of underserved and unserved borrowers,” Khan said.
The CRL was envisaged to be guided and supervised by a steering committee representing banks, SFBs, NBFC-MFIs, NBFCs and industry associations under an eminent independent chair.
Members of the steering committee include Harsh Shrivastava of MFIN, P Satish of Sa-Dhan, Srinivas Bonam of IndusInd Bank and Sonia Krishnankutty of L&T Finance among others, the statement added.
