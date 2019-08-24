News

Former Union minister Arun Jaitley passes away at 66

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 24, 2019 Published on August 24, 2019

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (66) passed away on Saturday noon after a prolonged illness at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

A statement from AIIMS said that Jaitley breathed his last at 12. 07 pm.

He was admitted in the Cardio Neuro centre at AIIMS and was on life support over the last month.

After he was wheeled in on August 9 to AIIMS, he developed health complications. Jaitley was having diabetes, had undergone a bariatric surgery, and later a transplant of the kidney. Recently he had developed cancer and was undergoing treatment for the same.

