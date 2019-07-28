Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy passes away at 77

Sudini Jaipal Reddy, a former Union Minister and senior Congress leader passed away during the early hours on Sunday here.He was 77-years-old.

He was undergoing treatment at the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology in Gachibowli, following high fever a few days back.

Jaipal Reddy is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter.

The student leader

A firebrand student leader at the Osmania University, during the ‘60s, Jaipal completed his post graduation in political science and diploma in Journalism. He was active in the Telangana movement before becoming a full-fledged politician in the early ‘70s as a Congress MLA

In an illustrious career spanning over five decades, Jaipal rose to become the Best Parliamentarian, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Urban Development & Petroleum as well as Science and Technology at different points in time.

The face of the United Front

The bespectacled and physically-challenged Jaipal was said to be the best face of the opposition United Front and Janata Party. He was the party’s spokesperson.

Though he did not command a mass base in his home state, Telangana, Jaipal’s appeal at the national political arena, his articulation and understanding of issues ensured his continued role in politics with five terms as a Lok Sabha MP, twice in Rajya Sabha and four times as MLA.

A product of university leadership, Telangana agitation, Jaipal quit the Congress in the wake of the of opposition to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi after she imposed Emergency in the country and joined Reddy the Janata Party.

Even during the 2009-14 separate Telangana movement, the Congress(I) and UPA -2 led by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Chairperson, Sonia Gandhi leaned heavily on Jaipal’s views.

His mortal remains have been shifted to his residence at Jubilee Hills .

No decision has been taken yet on the cremation. All his family members were present when the end came.