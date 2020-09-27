Foundation of Atmanirbhar Bharat will remain strong if farmers are strong: PM Modi

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 68th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, said the Farm Bills and the revocation of Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), will help farmers across the nation.
“The farmers now have the power to sell their produce anywhere and to anyone, and this power is the foundation of their progress. They have now got the freedom to sell where they can get a higher price according to their wish," he said adding that this power has also been imparted to other farmers of the country not only for marketing of the fruits and vegetables but whatever they are producing or cultivating in their fields.
He said even in this time of crisis, the agricultural sector of our country has again shown its resilience. The agricultural sector of the country, farmers, villages are the very basis of Atmanirbhar Bharat, a self-reliant India.
"If they (farmers) remain strong then the foundation of Atmanirbhar Bharat will remain strong," he said.
The Prime Minister added that the APMC Act has also helped many youth get employment, and the interesting fact is that, due to absence of middlemen, not only the farmer profited but the consumer also benefited.
With use of new technologies, our farmers can benefit a lot. For instance, Bijay Shanti of Manipur is in the news for her new innovation. "She launched a start-up to develop thread from the lotus stem. Today, her efforts and innovations have opened new avenues in the fields of lotus farming and textile," Modi stated.
Talking about upcoming events including Gandhi Jayanti, PM Modi said that Bapu’s thoughts and ideals are more relevant now than earlier.
"The economic principles of Mahatma Gandhi, if we would have been able to understand their spirit, grasp it and practically implement them, then the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan would not have been needed today. Gandhiji’s economic vision understood the pulse of the country and had the fragrance of India in them," he said.
At the end, Modi reminded that in this Corona time-period, one should always wear a mask and do not venture out without a face shield, and to maintain social distancing.
"These few rules are the weapons in our fight against Corona, a powerful resource to save the life of every citizen. And let us not forget, till the time we have any vaccine, we will not let up in our efforts," he added.
