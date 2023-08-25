Hyderabad, August 25

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, with Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, laid the foundation stone for the Central Tribal University at Chinamedapalli, Vizianagaram district.

The permanent campus of the university, which is presently functioning temporarily from Vizianagaram utilising Andhra University facilities, is to be built with a cost of ₹834 crore spread across 561 acres.

The proposed Tribal University would come up at Marrivalasa and Chinamedapalli villages in the adjoining Dattirajeru and Mentada Mandals in Saluru constituency.

Addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone here on Friday, the Chief Minister said that the University will provide better educational facilities to tribal youth to lift their living standards and help them shine on national and international platforms and would benefit tribal students of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

The State government has so far disbursed ₹16,805 crore benefiting 58,39,000 tribal families through DBT and non-DBT welfare schemes, he added.

Dharmendra Pradhan said he was hopeful of the University growing into a prime centre of sports, skills and emerging technologies helping the tribal students of Odisha and Chhattisgarh apart from Andhra Pradesh, according to a release.

