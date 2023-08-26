Formal construction of four armed fast patrol vessels (FPVs) meant for Indian Coast Guards began on Friday at Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), with Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane urging the state-owned maritime company to “gear up in terms of efficiency and competitiveness” while highlighting its achievements .

The FPV designed by GSL is a medium range weapon fitted surface vessel with length of 51.43 meters, and breadth eight meters. The ship is propelled with twin engine and has maximum speed of 27 Knots. Displacement of the vessel is approx. 320 Tons, and it is capable of operating in rough sea conditions, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Speaking at the keel laying ceremony of the FPVs, the Defence Secretary applauded the efforts of Goa Shipyard in achieving this milestone, especially the scale of indigenization in collaboration with the Indian industry, stated the Ministry. Aramane emphasized, as per the MoD, that “the industry is increasingly becoming competitive and urged the GSL to gear up in terms of efficiency and competitiveness in order to retain the cutting edge” while appreciating its major achievements.

He also insisted on the importance to nurture and develop the shipbuilding industry of the country which has had a rich legacy. These vessels for the Indian Coast Guard are based on in-house design of GSL and will be fitted with most modern and technologically advanced machinery and computerised controls systems, making these the state of the art FPV of the Coast Guard. It can house 42 personnel, including seven officers and 35 sailors.

It has an expected service life of 20 years, with the vessel can also double up during hostilities and wartime to provide communication link and escort coastal convoys, said GSL officials.

Director General Coast Guard Rakesh Pal congratulated the GSL for their dedicated efforts. Pal said GSL will continue to strive for perfection and achieve higher goals in the years ahead. Chairman and Managing Director of GSL, Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, and other officials of ICG were also present on the occasion. On the ocassion, CMD of GSL Upadhyay thanked the Coast Guard for their unstinted support and reiterated his company’s commitment to cater for the requirement of maritime defence forces through indigenous shipbuilding, said the.

The Defence Secretary also inaugurated the New Stores Complex to mark the culmination of the GSL modernisation program which has been under execution to upgrade the capability of the yard.