Four cases of new covid strain found in Ahmedabad

Four cases of new mutant strain of coronavirus were reported in Ahmedabad.

While the official confirmation from the civic authorities is yet to be made, lab reports from NIV, Pune, showed the four travellers, who had returned from the UK to Ahmedabad have the mutant strain of the virus.

All four of the patients are currently admitted in the SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, Gujarat has shown steady decline in the infections. As per the state health department’s data, during the 24 hours ended on January 1, the state added 734 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths. The total number of active cases in the state is reported at 9,663 and so far 4,309 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus. Total recoveries in the state stood at 2.31 lakh.