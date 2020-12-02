Four tele-medicine apps that facilitate e-consultation

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
The coronavirus pandemic has widened the use of virtual visits through tele-health. The pandemic has made each specialty doctor rethink how they conduct appointments. Many aspects of chronic disease prevention and management can be handled via video from a patient’s home or from rural hospitals connecting with larger healthcare systems because of telehealth.
Listed below are some of the leading start-ups that have digitised care and offer service online:
Navia Life Care claims to serve over 8,000 doctors and 100 hospitals. It aims to make coordination between the doctor and the patient management system to provide an enhanced patient experience. Navia has a Voice AI feature, Telemedicine, and networking apps.
It is an app which provides access to the network of doctors and clinics, it has more than 1,20,000 verified doctors. The app can also use Google maps and show you the way to the doctors near you.
MFine connects users to specialist doctors from trusted hospitals. One can also book a health check or a lab test from home.
Lyflink gives users access to online medical professionals and also has regular blogs maintained by health experts for tips on health and well-being.
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Santosh Barik and his family — his wife, parents and two sisters — have been farm labourers in his village in ...
Women artisans start their own producer companies to shape lifestyle products
Expansion plans in the East, where supply is in excess, and UAE operations are a concern
The vacation ownership provider has done well amidst the pandemic, unlike many others in the hospitality ...
Investors with a short term perspective can buy the stock of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals at current ...
₹1433 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1420140014461460 Fresh short position can be initiated with a stiff ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
As her political secretary, Ahmed Patel turned Sonia Gandhi into a powerful and confident leader who could ...
The rise of populists in democracies world over hasn’t just led to the emergence of parallel universes of ...
The Commonwealth of Cricket documents an ardent fan’s lifelong engagement with the game
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...