Fraudulent Chinese loan apps have landed many in financial crisis: Fadnavis  

Many fraudulent loan apps that have landed people seeking short and long-term loans in financial crisis, are Chinese apps operated from Nepal, said Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday.

The State Legislative Council discussed the proliferation of fraudulent loan apps and members have demanded that the State government take steps to act against such apps. Fadnavis, who is also the deputy Chief Minister, told the House that the number of cybercrimes shot up during the pandemic.

“Various loan apps have been launched and some of the apps are operated from Nepal,” said Fadnavis, adding that the State has contacted the Centre and authorities in Nepal regarding action against the operators of these apps.

“There are call centres in Nepal which attract customers and ask them to download the loan app. Once the app is downloaded, customers are asked to pay margin money and immediately money is transferred to the wallet (digital)” said Fadnavis. Once money is transferred, the app becomes dysfunctional.

He added that the State Cyber Crime Department has recovered Rs 3.50 crore from fraudulent digital wallets. The Department has established a Cyber Watch unit, which has detected many fraudulent loan apps, said Fadnavis.

Member of the House, Manisha Kayande, said senior citizens have been targeted by people floating fake apps. She added that the number of cases in metropolitan cities like Mumbai has gone up.

Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap said the State government must take note of the fraud being carried out online. He demanded that the government equip the State police and cyber branch with modern technology to fight the fraudsters.