Delhi govt plans free travel for women in buses, Metro

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday his government plans to make metro and bus travel free for women in the capital. The proposal will be implemented in two or three months, he said.
According to an FAQ shared by the Delhi government, the decision is aimed at ensuring the safety of women.
“As of now only 33 per cent of Metro commuters are women. The fare hike last year hit women the worst, forcing them to shift to more unsafe modes of transport like private buses, ride-sharing, or even walking. This move will help them return to the Metro's safety. More women in any public spaces automatically makes those spaces safer for women. This move will help women reclaim public spaces,” it said.
The move will not be a financial or logistical burden on Delhi Metro, it added. “The ticket revenue lost by Delhi Metro will be reimbursed fully by the Delhi government. When Phase 3 (if Metro Rail) was planned, the estimated capacity was 40 lakh ridership daily. But at the moment only 25 lakh commuters are using it, which is 15 lakh less than capacity,” the FAQ said.
The government said men enjoy alternatives that don’t compromise their safety, such as two-wheelers and ride-sharing apps. Delhi government officials said the scheme will cost the State about ₹1,200 crore a year, inclusive of free Metro and bus travel for women.
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
There were visible signs of the economy decelerating in the first half of 2019. But the decline can be ...
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor