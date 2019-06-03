Delhi govt plans free travel for women in buses, Metro

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday his government plans to make metro and bus travel free for women in the capital. The proposal will be implemented in two or three months, he said.

According to an FAQ shared by the Delhi government, the decision is aimed at ensuring the safety of women.

“As of now only 33 per cent of Metro commuters are women. The fare hike last year hit women the worst, forcing them to shift to more unsafe modes of transport like private buses, ride-sharing, or even walking. This move will help them return to the Metro's safety. More women in any public spaces automatically makes those spaces safer for women. This move will help women reclaim public spaces,” it said.

The move will not be a financial or logistical burden on Delhi Metro, it added. “The ticket revenue lost by Delhi Metro will be reimbursed fully by the Delhi government. When Phase 3 (if Metro Rail) was planned, the estimated capacity was 40 lakh ridership daily. But at the moment only 25 lakh commuters are using it, which is 15 lakh less than capacity,” the FAQ said.

The government said men enjoy alternatives that don’t compromise their safety, such as two-wheelers and ride-sharing apps. Delhi government officials said the scheme will cost the State about ₹1,200 crore a year, inclusive of free Metro and bus travel for women.