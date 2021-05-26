Freedom fighter, activist H S Doreswamy no more

H S Doreswamy, freedom fighter and activist, passed away on Wednesday in Bengaluru, he was 104 years. He breathed his last at Jayadeva Hospital and had recently recovered from Covid-19.

Doreswamy was a popular face in many agitations and a noted voice for freedom of expression. Despite his age, his last campaigns were against CAA and the controversial farmers’ bill.

A physics and maths teacher, Doreswamy joined the freedom movement in June 1942 under the influence of Mahatma Gandhi. During the freedom struggle, he was jailed for 14 months in 1943-1944. He organised protests and strikes in the erstwhile kingdom of Mysore against the British rule and participated in the Quit India movement.

Leaders condole death

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa who condoled the death of Doreswamy called him “a man who lived his life like the conscience of Karnataka.”

Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “H S Doreswamy was our conscience keeper. He used to warn when he saw injustice and supported the right causes. He was an inspiration to millions for his truth and honesty. He never hesitated to hit the streets to protest against the wrong. His absence will be felt.”

He added “He was like my family member and his death has disturbed me. My condolences to all his family members, friends & well-wishers.”

The state government has announced that his cremation will be conducted with State honours.