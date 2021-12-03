Freight demand drops in November

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The freight movement dipped last month due to slower industrial activity and high cost of transportation.
The quantum of freight moved was flat to negative in the month after the pre-festive buzz in October, according to a Crisil Research report.
However, the cut in taxes and fall in crude oil prices is expected lower the cost of transportation.
CRISFrex captures the changes in freight rates on a sequential basis. What makes it the first-of-its-kind in India is that it also tracks free cash flows of transporters on an ongoing basis. Higher FCF would typically support demand for commercial vehicles.
Despite cut in diesel prices, profit of transport companies fell month-on-month in November as freight demand dipped.
Also read: Truckers gear up for happy journey
However, freight rates for haulage of essentials such as FMCG had remained relatively resilient in November.
After the festive stock-up, freight rates for discretionary goods such as auto carriers and textiles are seeing more pressure compared to other sectors.
Mining, cement and steel freight rates have also fallen as infrastructure activity was subdued month-on-month. However, the drop is not significantly more than the fall in diesel price in the case of cement, said the report.
In the first week of November, the Centre announced a ₹10 per litre reduction in the Central Excise applicable on diesel. A few States also followed suit by announcing additional cuts in State taxes on diesel.
This augurs well for the profitability of transporters. However, the freight industry is very dynamic and competitive, so demand-supply factors also play a material role in freight rates.
The excise duty cut translates to a 3-5 per cent reduction in the cost structure of a transporter. Add the cropping of VAT rates by a few States, and the reduction would be 4-6 per cent.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...