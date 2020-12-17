News

French President Macron tests positive for Covid

Reuters Paris | Updated on December 17, 2020 Published on December 17, 2020

French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19, the French Presidency said on Thursday.

“The President of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for Covid-19 today,” his office said in a statement. “This diagnosis was made following an PCR test performed at the onset of the first symptoms.”

The presidency said he would isolate for the next seven days.

