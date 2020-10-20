Fresh Covid-19 cases fall below 50,000

The daily Covid-19 cases in the country fell to less than 50,000 during the last 24 hours while the number of recovered patients continued to remain high.

According to the data released by the Health Ministry, while the number of people tested positive for Covid-19 infection was less than 48,000 since Monday, close to 70,000 people recovered from it. As a result, the total active Covid-19 cases fell to below 7.5 lakh in the country.

As of now, India registered 75.97 lakh confirmed Covid-19 cases of which 67.33 lakh recovered. As many as 1,15,197 people succumbed to the infection, including 587 in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, the total number of Covid-19 tests carried out during the last 24 hours was 10.33 lakh, indicating a steep fall in positivity rate in the country.