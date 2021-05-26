Fresh Covid cases dip in W. Bengal on May 26

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
West Bengal reported one of its highest drop in active Covid-19 cases - of around 3,000 on a 24-hr-basis - as new infections fell to 16,225 on Wednesday.
The state had reported over 17,000 fresh cases a day ago.
Active cases fell in 15 of the 23 districts of the state, including worst hit ones of North 24 Parganas, Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly.
New infections, on a 24-hr-basis, continue to be amongst the highest in these districts carrying between 1,000 and 3,500 on Wednesday, as per the health bulletin issued by the state government.
Total active cases stood at 123,377 after four consecutive days of decline. Deaths stood at 153.
Daily testing came down substantially on a day-to-day basis to 63,976 (from 66,123 tests on Tuesday). Test positivity rate too fell to around 25 per cent, indicating that one out of every four persons tested was Covid positive.
