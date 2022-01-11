Fresh Covid surge: Securitisation volumes likely to be negatively impacted for FY2022

Securitisation volumes, originated largely by non-banking financial companies (NBFC)s and housing finance companies (HFCs), are likely to be negatively impacted for FY2022, following the surge in fresh Covid infections and likely threat of localised lockdowns, according to ICRA.

The credit rating agency expects the full year volumes to be around ₹1.0 ~ 1.1 lakh crore, marginally lower than its earlier estimates of about ₹1.2 lakh crore.

Nonetheless, for the year securitisation volumes would still be higher by about 1 per cent to 20 per cent over the volumes of ₹87,000 crore reported in FY2021.

For 9M (nine months) FY2022, securitisation volumes stood at close to ₹71,800 crore compared to about ₹47,100 crores in 9M FY2021, ICRA said.

The volumes in Q3 (October-December) FY2022 itself were about ₹29,000 crore i.e. 13 per cent Quarter-on-Quarter (QoQ) growth and 19 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) growth and were marginally impacted by the threat of the spreading Omicron variant towards end of the quarter.

Abhishek Dafria, Vice President and Group Head - Structured Finance Ratings at ICRA, said:“The country is facing resurgence of Covid infections and some states have already started imposing restrictions though of a milder nature so far.

“Lockdowns not only impact the collection ability of lenders as staff members fall ill, but also the income generating ability of the borrowers for a temporary period.”

He noted that in the event that the severity of the Covid infections grows and results in higher hospitalisation rates, the State Governments may impose stringent lockdowns to control the spread of the virus.

Securitisation volumes could thus be affected in Q4 (January-March) FY2022 because the NBFCs and HFCs may curtail disbursements, especially to Covid impacted sectors, and investors would prefer to wait for the threat to subside.

“Higher proportion of securitisation transactions are usually placed in March and thus we hope the spread the virus would be contained sooner. Nonetheless, lower disbursements would also impact the growth of the securitisation market in FY2023, which is still at 50 per cent of the volumes seen in the pre-Covid period,” Dafria said

Traditionally, securitisation through Direct Assignment (DA) transactions (bilateral assignment of pool of retail loans from one entity to another) has accounted for about two-thirds of total volumes. The balance one-thirds share is accounted by Pass Through Certificate (PTC) transactions (loans are sold to an SPV which issues PTCs).

ICRA said due to the concerns around the Covid-related disruptions, preference for PTCs has increased (about 45 per cent share in Q3 volumes) since the credit enhancements in such structures would be able to absorb higher-than-expected losses than may arise in the transaction.

Also, preference for secured asset class has continued with mortgage-backed loans and gold loans accounting for about 42 per cent and about 10 per cent respectively out of total securitisation done in Q3 FY2022.

Sachin Joglekar, Assistant Vice President and Sector Head, ICRA, said:“Investor preference tends to shift towards PTCs during uncertain times as PTCs offer credit enhancement unlike DAs.

“...Another visible trend is preference of investors towards secured asset classes like mortgage loans and gold loans whereas aversion to unsecured asset classes like microfinance and small business loans as the performance of the former have been better during the post-Covid period.”

For ICRA-rated PTC transactions, the credit enhancements are seen to be adequate to cover the shortfalls that may occur temporarily due to lockdowns. However, any prolonged periods of lockdown would be a credit negative, Joglekar added.