Freshworks integrates with Google for in app support

Freshworks, a Chennai-and Silicon Valley-based Software as Service (SaaS) company, today announced an integration with Google’s Business for Freshchat, Freshdesk Omnichannel and Freshsales Suite products. The integration, the company said, can help businesses around the world reach and support their customers directly on Google Maps and Google Search mobile apps, making it easy for agents to support consumers in the places they most commonly use to find local goods and services.

In a press release, Freshworks said a recent Forrester report commissioned by Google found that 54 per cent of consumers expect faster responses from brands and 48 per cent want it to happen on the channel of their choice.

“Speed and convenience are key for a great customer experience,” said Bart Jenniches, Google's Director of Business Communications Partnership. "The integration with Freshworks makes it fast and easy for businesses to have conversations with their customers within the Google apps they know and love.”

Brand value improvement

Freshworks said the integration with Google’s Business Messages help businesses improve their brand value with enhanced accessibility and better discoverability for customers, seamlessly engage with context and deliver unified conversational experiences for their customers, offer more timely support and seamless personalised experiences for Google users.

Highlighting an use case, Freshworks said, Poorvika Mobiles, a Chennai-based multi-brand retail chain for smartphones and gadgets, uses Freshchat with Google’s Business Messages. The company relies heavily on Google Search and Maps for its customers to find a nearby store. Poorvika now offers support through Business Messages for 288 outlets, with plans to onboard all 475 plus outlets soon.

“Consumers want immediate responses through the channel of their choice. Our integration with Google’s Business Messages gives local businesses the power to do just that while retaining a unified view of the customer, making it easier for agents to manage conversations and resolve issues on the right channels,” Prakash Ramamurthy, Chief Product Officer at Freshworks was quoted in the release.