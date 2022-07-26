Freshworks, new sponsor of The Chennai Marathon

Chennai Runners has announced that Freshworks Inc, the Chennai-US-based Software as a Service company, is the official title sponsor of the ‘The Chennai Marathon’ for the next five years. The Chennai Marathon will now be called ‘Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2023’, and is set to take place on January 8, 2023.

The Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2023 seeks to increase awareness of diabetes. It is the primary charity cause of the marathon for 2023. Celebrating 100 years of insulin and type 1 diabetic runners, the marathon intends to raise funds for children with insulin needs. Sridhar Rajmohan, Chennai Runner’s type 1 diabetes ambassador, strives to inspire many more people with diabetes to take up physical activity, says a release.

The prize money event will comprise four events for men and women, including a Full Marathon (42.195 kms), the Perfect 20 Miler (32.186 Km), introduced for the first time in 2019, Half Marathon (21.097 km), and the 10 km run.

“At Freshworks, we have always believed that building a company is like running a marathon, it takes grit and resilience and the community spirit where everybody is a winner. We have a lot in common with the iconic Chennai Marathon, which also started a little over a decade ago. With a shared passion for all things Chennai, its people, art, culture, and vibe, we are thrilled to be associated with the largest marathon in South India,” said Suman Gopalan, Chief HR Officer of Freshworks.

VP Senthil Kumar, Race Director, Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2023, said: “This marathon is now in its eleventh edition, and continues to raise the benchmark for running events in the country. This marathon now ranks among the most-popular sporting events in India. With every marathon, we have been introducing new features both from a fitness and safety perspective. The facilities we provide are comparable with global standards.”