From August 1, Chennai Metro Rail travel cards can be used for parking fee payment

Chennai Metro Rail travel cards can now be used to pay parking fee at Chennai Metro stations from August 1. This will facilitate seamless transportation of metro passengers, said the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL).

The CMRL had introduced a provision of payment of parking fares through the stored value available in CMRL travel cards, which introduced at all metro stations on a trial basis this month.

From August 1, payment for parking charges at Chennai Metro stations shall be accepted only through CMRL travel Card.

Passengers or public who are using the CMRL parking spaces, who do not possess a CMRL travel card can buy and top up through customer care /ticketing counters available at CMRL metro Stations for usage of the parking payments at all Metro Stations, says a release from CMRL.