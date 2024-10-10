From launching India’s first indigenously developed car to revolutionising affordable mobility with the launch of the Tata Nano to the acquisition of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), Ratan Tata transformed Tata Motors into a significant global player in the automobile industry.

“A stalwart of the Indian automotive industry, a visionary leader and a compassionate human being, Ratan Tata’s presence will be profoundly missed, but his legacy will forever remain a guiding light for all of us. Tata Motors is a strong brand and Ratan Tata has been hands-on for more than decades,” C S Vigneshwar, President, the Federation Of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) told businessline.

Perhaps one of his most ambitious projects was the launch of the Tata Nano in 2008, touted as the world’s cheapest car. Despite its failure in the market, Tata’s philosophy behind the project reflected his deep empathy for the common man. In an interview, he once said, “I observed families riding on scooters, with a child standing in the front, and the wife riding side-saddle in the back. It led me to think about whether one could conceive of a safer, affordable, all-weather form of transportation for such families.”

Bold move

Ratan Tata’s decision to acquire Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) in 2008 was a bold and transformative move for Tata Motors. At the time, JLR was struggling financially under Ford’s ownership and the global automotive industry was facing significant challenges. Despite skepticism from industry experts, Tata saw potential in the iconic British brands, believing in their engineering heritage and global appeal.

The $2.3 billion acquisition was a calculated risk, aimed at expanding Tata Motors’ global footprint and bringing luxury expertise to the Indian automaker. While there were initial concerns about integrating the two companies, Tata’s patient and hands-off management approach allowed JLR to retain its identity and thrive under new leadership.

The move paid off as JLR turned profitable within a few years, contributing significantly to Tata Motors’ revenue and prestige.

“The entire JLR family is profoundly saddened by the death of Ratan Tata. His personal achievements and legacy are unequalled in society, and the mark he leaves on our business and brands is greater than that of any other individual. It was thanks to his singular vision that Tata acquired JLR in 2008, and we owe everything we have become since then to his unwavering support and dedication. He led us on an extraordinary journey,” said Adrian Mardell, Chief Executive Officer of JLR.

Ratan Tata also played a crucial role in establishing the company’s fast-moving consumer goods with Tata Tea moving to branded tea company in 1990. The company acquired Britain’s famous Tetley tea in 2000 after failing to acquire the company earlier in 1995 due to deal size—the acquisition of Tetley brought international attention to the Tata tea brand.

“Ratan Tata’s legacy is the quality of people he has left behind and the proof of his talent will be reflected in the future health, growth and development of the Tata group which I believe we can all be confident of. He maintains a tradition set by his predecessors and which will be maintained by his successors.,” David Haigh, founder and chairperson of Brand Finance plc told businessline.