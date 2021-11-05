From rags to riches: Designer finds sustainable way to high fashion

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
An Indian designer is using discarded pieces of cloth to piece together fashion wear for men and women as a sustainable alternative to high-end garments.
New Delhi-based Kriti Tula's fashion label Doodlage collects fabric waste from factories discarded for minor defects and pieces them together to create flowing dresses and sarees,selling them for about $100 a piece.
Tula said the label, which includes a men's line featuring patchwork shirts with denim strips, emerged out of her concernfor global warming and the fashion industry's impact on the environment.
Having worked at major textile export houses, the designer said she had seen the environmental cost of high fashion first-hand: waste of cloth and water, and toxins emitted in the production process.
"Everything that we wear eventually impacts everything that we eat and consume and we breathe," Tula told Reuters at herworkshop in the capital.
The roughly $2.4 trillion global fashion industry accountsfor 8-10 per cent of the world's carbon emissions – more than all international flights and maritime shipping combined, the United Nations Environment Programme said in 2019.
The industry is also the second-biggest consumer of water, generating about 20 per cent of the world's waste water, it added.
Tula said sourcing the scraps initially proved complex and the product prices had to be higher than what many buyers may have felt was worth paying for recycled wear.
Gradually though, her business has found like-minded vendors and partners, she said.
Besides clothes, her label also makes soft toys, bags, purses and paper out of left over fabric.
