FSMI raises privacy concerns over Aarogya Sethu app

The Free Software Movement of India (FSMI) has expressed privacy concerns over the Aarogya Sethu app, the app launched by the Union Government to provide information on Covid-19.

“The key problem with the app is it that it can be used for surveillance, not just for Covid-19 tracking but also for all other activities,” the FSMI has said in a statement.

“It tracks all the activities that a citizen can do ― who he or she meets, where a person goes, and what meeting that they participate in,” it said.

“The added cause of concern here is that it (the app) is under the Ministry of Home Affairs and not the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,” it said.

It demanded that all the data collected through the app be deleted once the Covid-19 emergency is over. “The government should not keep the data after that,” it felt.

Opinion is sharply divided over the Centre’s insistence on downloading the app. While some feel that the app can provide real-time info on Covid-19 positive cases around, the others expressed privacy concerns.

The app registered 50 million downloads on the Google Play platform.