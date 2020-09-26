News

FSSAI considering to make fortification of edible oil with Vitamin A, D mandatory

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 26, 2020 Published on September 26, 2020

The surveillance and samples collection exercise was undertaken by State food safety department officials, in-line with the procedures and SOPs set down by the FSSAI AMIT DAVE

The Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI) is mulling over making fortification in edible oil with Vitamin A and D mandatory, in a bid to combat the malnutrition challenges including micronutrient deficiencies in India.

Addressing a webinar on edible oil fortification, FSSAI CEO Arun Singhal said: “FSSAI is considering to make it mandatory to fortify edible oil with vitamin A and D, so that people of India can enjoy better immunity with good health. This will ensure that people belonging to different socio-economic strata will have easy access to fortified edible oil across the country.”

The national webinar on Edible Oil Fortification: From Commitment to Action, was conducted to discuss key operational areas as well as challenges in this direction. It was jointly hosted by the Food Fortification Resource Centre under FSSAI in association with GAIN.

In 2018, the regulator had set standards for fortification for five category of staples which includes wheat flour and rice (with iron, vitamin B12 and folic acid) , milk and edible oil (with Vitamins A and D) and double fortified salt (with iodine and iron). The fortification norms are currently voluntary.

To facilitate the industry, the Food Fortification Resource Centre (FFRC) within FSSAI will also provide the necessary technical support required to enable fortification of edible oil at the industry level, an official statement added.

At present, 69 per cent (7.94 MMT/annum edible oil) of the packaged edible oil sold across pan-India is fortified. The food safety regulator believes making it mandatory will scale up the edible oil fortification, across the country, to improve nutrition and health status of Indian population.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 26, 2020
FSSAI
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.