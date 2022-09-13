FSSAI directs State food safety commissioners to ensure restaurants comply with norms for invoices

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed all the State food safety commissioners to ensure compliance of the regulations that make it mandatory for restaurants to mention their 14-digit FSSAI license or registration number in cash memos or bills.

The food safety regulator has directed State food safety commissioners to conduct special drives to sensitise food business operators to mention FSSAI license or registration number on “cash receipts, invoices, cash memos or bills” generated by them and issued to consumers.

It also asked States food safety commissions to undertake awareness campaigns for all stakeholders including consumers. “Further awareness campaigns across TV/ Print/ Social Media may also be started under your jurisdiction to highlight the said provisions to all stakeholders including consumers so that the same is duly followed by the industry,” it said in a letter to States on Tuesday.

Last year, FSSAI had said that from October 1, 2021 it will be mandatory for all food business operators such as restaurants, caterers, mithai shops and retail stores to mention their FSSAI license or registration number on invoices or bills. This was done to ensure a robust customer grievance framework and consumers have access to necessary information needed in case they want to file complaints.

The regulator’s direction comes after the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) wrote to FSSAI that it has received several complaints through the National Consumer Helpline. It said the grievance of restaurants issuing invoices to consumers without mentioning their license or registration number.