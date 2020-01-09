FSSAI urges food business operators to ensure use of official portal to obtain licenses, registrations

Sigma fp: A compact full-frame camera for the pros
Food Standards and Safety Authority of India (FSSAI) has urged food business operators to ensure they use the regulator’s official portal to apply for licenses and registration. This came after the regulator observed that a number of websites are operating with a domain name consisting of the regulator's name and words such as ‘registration’ or ‘license’ as suffix or prefix. It also noted that some of these websites also wrongly display the FSSAI logo.
“FSSAI is a statutory body constituted under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India Act, 2006. It has not authorised any entity to register its website with the domain name comprising the word ‘FSSAI’ or to use its name and logo, or represent FSSAI as such,” the food safety authority said in a statement on Thursday.
Sources said that the regulator has received complaints that some websites sporting FSSAI's name in their domain name, claim to offer consulting services to food businesses to obtain FSSAI licenses and registrations.
FSSAI in its statement emphasized that applications to obtain FSSAI registration or licenses "can only be made at the official food licensing and registration portal of the food safety authority."
Pawan Agarwal, CEO, FSSAI said that food business operators must exercise care and caution while applying for FSSAI license or registration. He also added that they must use only the food safety authority's official licensing portal for such applications.
Recently, FSSAI has also launched a Food Safety Mitra Scheme through which Digital Mitras or individuals with IT skills are being trained to assist food business operators for online filings related to licensing and registration for a nominal charge. “Public is encouraged to use the services of Food Safety Mitras,” the official statement added.
