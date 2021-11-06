News

FTCCI deputes 15-member team to World Expo Dubai

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 06, 2021

The delegation will take part in the expo from November 7 to 11

The Federation of Telangana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), in association with the Telangana Government, is deputing a business delegation to the World Expo Dubai. FTCCI President K Bhasker Reddy is leading the 15 member delegation.

The delegation, which will take part in the expo from November 7 to 11, 2021, will meet diplomats from the Consulate office, representatives from the UAE Ministry of Economy and Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

They will hold discussions with the members of the Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC).

