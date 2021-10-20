Fuel prices: CPI up for rural and agri workers

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers (CPI-AL and RL) for September increased by one and two points and stood at 1,067 and 1,076 points, respectively. The increase came mostly from fuel and light group and clothing, bedding and footwear group. The month saw rise in prices of firewood, kerosene oil, shirting cloth cotton (mill), footwear, a release from the Union Labour Ministry said.

Karnataka with 1,244 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 856 points stood at the bottom in case of agricultural labourers. “In case of Rural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 12 points in 16 States and a decrease of 1 to 8 points in four. Karnataka with 1,239 points topped the index table whereas Bihar with 881 points stood at the bottom,” the release said.

Principal Labour & Employment Advisor DPS Negi said that amongst States, the maximum increase in the CPI (AL-RL) was experienced by Himachal Pradesh due to rise in the prices of pulses, mustard-oil, milk, vegetables and fruits, kerosene-oil etc.

“On the contrary, the maximum decrease was experienced by Tamil Nadu (10 points) and for rural labourers by Andhra Pradesh & Tamil Nadu (8 points each) mainly due to fall in the prices of rice, jowar, bajra, ragi, tur dal, meat goat, onion, chillies-green/dry, tamarind, vegetables and fruits etc,” he said.