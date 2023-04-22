Fujifilm India has partnered with Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) to provide training in onco-pulmonology and interventional-pulmonology.

The equipment, donated by Fujifilm, will serve cancer patients and support training initiatives of the institution, said TMC in a statement.

TMC-Director Rajendra Badwe said the initiative would scale up existing training programs in basic bronchoscopy and provide simulation-based training to observers from the Asia Pacific region in interventional pulmonology. Additionally, this would introduce trainees to onco-pulmonology and educate them on the synergistic role of the pulmonologist in an oncology setup as part of a multidisciplinary team.

Sandeep Tandon, Head, Pulmonary Medicine, said the PULMO-TMC upskill program was set up in 2021 to disseminate knowledge on onco-pulmonology and train in basic and advanced bronchoscopic procedures. This was bolstered by a donation of the bronchoscopy and EBUS simulator by the RG Manudhane Motivation for Excellence Trust, the note said.

Fujifilm, now a healthcare imaging and information systems company, said the basic and advanced bronchoscopy training facility at TMC was a step in its objective of combining technological advancement with imparting technical skills to health care professionals.

The centre will provide comprehensive training and observership programs to pulmonologists from Asia Pacific Region, a note from the company said.

Koji Wada, Fujifilm India Managing Director, hoped the partnership would impact patient care in various remote regions of the country with the help of continuous training programs.

