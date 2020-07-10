Covid-19: Full lockdown in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad from Monday

The State government has announced a ten-day comprehensive lockdown in the twin cities of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad starting from Monday midnight against the backdrop of rising Covid-19 cases.

“Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and the adjacent rural areas have witnessed an increasing number of corona cases. Considering the seriousness of this situation, lockdown will be imposed in these areas from July 13 to prevent further spread” announced Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a tweet after meeting with civic officials in Pune.

Milk and medicine shops, clinics and emergency services will continue to operate during the lockdown. The decision was taken to break the chain of transmission and civic bodies plan to launch a contact-tracing drive. The Pune Municipal Corporation plans to develop a 3,000-bed jumbo facility during this period to treat Covid-19 patients.

“From 13th July to 24th July #PuneCity , #PimpriChinchwad and #periUrban villages will be undergoing #restrictions. The administration will ensure that people do not face any problems regarding #medical/#essentialService. Modalities and guidelines will be shared on 12th July” tweeted Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram.

As of July 9, Pune city has 25,174 positive cases and 8,809 active cases. 15,579 patients have been discharged. Pune has reported 786 deaths due to Covid-19. Pune district has 33, 607 positive cases and 20,485 patients have been discharged. The district has 12,168 active cases.