Covid-19: Full lockdown in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad from Monday

A rainbow-tinged sanitation makeover
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
The State government has announced a ten-day comprehensive lockdown in the twin cities of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad starting from Monday midnight against the backdrop of rising Covid-19 cases.
“Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and the adjacent rural areas have witnessed an increasing number of corona cases. Considering the seriousness of this situation, lockdown will be imposed in these areas from July 13 to prevent further spread” announced Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a tweet after meeting with civic officials in Pune.
Milk and medicine shops, clinics and emergency services will continue to operate during the lockdown. The decision was taken to break the chain of transmission and civic bodies plan to launch a contact-tracing drive. The Pune Municipal Corporation plans to develop a 3,000-bed jumbo facility during this period to treat Covid-19 patients.
“From 13th July to 24th July #PuneCity , #PimpriChinchwad and #periUrban villages will be undergoing #restrictions. The administration will ensure that people do not face any problems regarding #medical/#essentialService. Modalities and guidelines will be shared on 12th July” tweeted Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram.
As of July 9, Pune city has 25,174 positive cases and 8,809 active cases. 15,579 patients have been discharged. Pune has reported 786 deaths due to Covid-19. Pune district has 33, 607 positive cases and 20,485 patients have been discharged. The district has 12,168 active cases.
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Gujarat farmers now have a digital aid to boost production of the cash crop
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
New all-electric SUV coupe to be launched in 2021; this will be the 7th EV from the German luxury brand
Here is what you should know about the two standard Covid-19 policies and whether or not you should buy one.
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
You can recover unclaimed securities from a company within seven years of investment, and after that, from ...
The fund has delivered healthy returns in boom phases and volatile/sombre markets
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
As many experience a swell of creative flow during the lockdown, some others feel a numbing exhaustion
Military tactics aside, India’s response to the Galwan face-off with China could lead to economic and ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...