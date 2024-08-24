Telangana has sought the Centre’s intervention in recovery of financial dues from Andhra Pradesh and also release of pending central funds for development of backward districts. Telangana Deputy Chief Minister, Bhatti Vikramarka, met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman in Delhi on Saturday and requested her to intervene in the matter. According to Vikramarka, the Centre deposited funds pertaining to both Andhra and Telangana in Andhra Pradesh’s account during the bifurcation year of 2014-15 which have not been paid by Andhra Pradesh Government to Telangana till date.

The Central funds to be given to Telangana for the development of backward districts for the years 2019-20 to 2023-24 have not been released to the State Government so far and the same should be released immediately, the Telangana Deputy Minister said.

“The Finance Minister responded positively to requests made by Telangana Government and assured us to resolve the pending issues by convening a meeting of the officials of Government of India and Telangana,’‘ Vikramarka told newspersons in Delhi.