Funskool India launches 15 traditional Indian toys and games

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Toy manufacturer Funskool India on Wednesday announced that it launched 15 traditional Indian toys and games during India’s first virtual toy fair held between February 27 and March 2.
Funskool has converted traditional Indian outdoor games such as kho-kho, kabaddi, chathuranga and gilli danda into board games, and introduced puzzles of traditional Indian heroes and Panchatantra tales.
“I believe that we are on the right track now, and it will not be long before India becomes a significant manufacturer of toys,” Funskool India CEO R Jeswant was quoted in a press statement.
“The toy market is huge globally, but India’s share is minuscule. A 0.5 per cent increase in our share in the global toy market will double the size of the Indian toy market,” he added.
Promoted by the MRF group, Funskool sells a whole range of international toys from Hasbro, LeapFrog, Tomy, Ravensburger and Siku, besides housing licensed products from Disney, Warner Brothers, Nickelodeon, etc. It also has a range of own brands such as Giggles, Fundough and Handycrafts.
The company has three manufacturing facilities — two in Ranipet (Tamil Nadu) and one in Goa.
