Funskool obtains manufacturing and distribution rights for Abalone board game in India

Chennai, June 8 Leading toy manufacturer, Funskool India on Wednesday announced that it has acquired rights from the international company Asmodee to manufacture and distribute their popular game ‘Abalone’, in India.

Asmodee is a leading international games publisher and distributor with over 39 million games sold in more than 50 countries in 2020.

“Abalone from Zygomatic – an Asmodee studio – is one of the most popular two-player abstract strategy board games in the world. For Funskool, it is another big step forward in our ‘Make in India’ programme. More such initiatives will follow,” R Jeswant, CEO of Funskool said, in a press release.

A game played with marbles, Abalonehelps players focus their attention as they try to push six of their opponent’s 14 marbles out of the hexagonal playing surface. Abalone’s six directions of movement require players to remain focused as they balance both the offensive and defensive strategies.