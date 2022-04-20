Future Retail convenes shareholder meeting to seek approval for Reliance deal

Notwithstanding the warnings given by Amazon, Future Retail on Wednesday convened a shareholders meeting to get approval for the asset sale to Reliance Industries. The move comes even as Amazon warned against the same, terming it illegal. However, Future Retail argued, that this meeting was in complete compliance with the order passed by the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench.

Future Retail informed the exchanges about the “Proceedings of the Meeting of Shareholders of Future Retail convened pursuant to the order passed by the NCLT , Mumbai Bench,”

According to FRL, the meeting was convened to approve the scheme of agreement wherein Future Retail would merge the assets from at least 19 Future Group companies to its holding company, Future Enterprises to be sold to Reliance Retail for ₹24,713 crore.

Amazon’s warning

Earlier this week, Amazon had written a letter to Future Retail’s promotors stating that the shareholder meeting for the approval of the deal with Reliance Industries is illegal. “Any person or entity assisting FRL, FCPL or the Promoters in violating these valid and binding injunctions will be liable for consequences, severally and jointly, under law at their own cost and peril,” Amazon had said in its 16-page letter which was reviewed by BusinessLine.

However, FRL issuing a clarification, said that the meetings have been convened in compliance with the directions given by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in its order passed on February 28, 2022 to consider and approve the Scheme of Arrangement filed by various entities which are part of the deal.

The conflict

In August 2020, Reliance had agreed to buy out assets of multiple companies of Future Group. It had decided to buy the assets for the logistics, retail and wholesale businesses of the Kishore Biyani–owned company among others for a valuation of ₹24,713 crore.

However, Amazon, which had invested ₹1,400 crore in one of the Future Group companies in 2019 had opposed this deal. It had dragged Future Group’s companies into arbitration on grounds that it violated an agreement in which Reliance was a restricted party.

After the e-commerce giant won an interim award in its favour, it moved Indian courts to seek a remedy. This was countered by Future Group. Since then, multiple court cases are being heard in different courts.

The litigations , according to Future Group that has been making losses for at least five quarters now, has further eroded the company’s financial strength. The company has defaulted on payments to lenders and vendors among others.