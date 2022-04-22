Future wars to be "unconventional and asymmetric," Rajnath Singh tells army top brass

New Delhi Defence minister Rajnath Singh Thursday told top leadership of the Army that future conflicts would be "unconventional and asymmetric" and drag "cyber, information, communication, trade and finance" into the battle.

Addressing the Army Commanders’ Conference, he insisted,“Unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid war will be part of the future conventional wars. Cyber, information, communication, trade and finance have all become an inseparable part of future conflicts. This necessitates that armed forces will have to keep all these facets in consideration while planning and formulating strategies”.

The Russia-Ukraine war and ongoing stand off with China have offered a live window to the changing war design, and some of it came up for discussion at the five-day conference, which began on Monday.

He also reiterated the government’s stand that a peaceful resolution of the stand off with China in Ladakh lies in disengagement and de-escalation of troops at the border. That “is the way forward” in the ongoing talks with China, he stressed while posing full confidence in Indian troops deployed at the northern border.

To boost the morale of the forces, he announced the government had decided to enhance the risk and hardship allowance for the Army personnel deployed at tough postings. At the same time, he also said, “the Government is focused on enhancing combat capability and ensuring welfare of soldiers”.

On ‘modernisation through Indigenisation’ or ‘Atam Nirbharta’, the minister said army is awarding Rs 40,000 crores worth of contracts to Indian vendors, which "is commendable".

The Border Roads Organisation, under the leadership of Lt General Rajeev Chaudhary, came out for the special praise of the defence minister. He complimented the BRO for the quantum improvement of road communication on both western and northern borders despite working under difficult conditions.

Overall he praised the Army, which he stated was the most trusted and inspiring organisation in the country, for military diplomacy exploits to further national security interests by creating sustainable cooperative relationships with foreign Armies.

The successful recent evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukrain and improved counter-militancy operations through better coordination with paramilitary forces and local police in Jammu and Kashmir too came in for appreciation from Rajnath Singh.