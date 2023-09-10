G20 leaders have “taken note” of the ‘Goa roadmap for tourism’ as one of the vehicles for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). They have also highlighted the crucial role of tourism and culture as a means for sustainable socioeconomic development and economic prosperity. Not only that, the leaders have called for “full recognition and protection of culture with its intrinsic value as a transformative driver and an enabler for the achievement of the SDGs.”

On day one of the G20 summit, world leaders “highlighted the crucial role of tourism and culture as a means for sustainable socioeconomic development and economic prosperity,” in a joint statement of declaration. According to the statement, they have also “taken note of the Goa roadmap for tourism as one of the vehicles for achieving the SDGs.”

Approximately, 200 G20 meetings are being hosted across 50 locations throughout India, highlighting the nation’s active role in global diplomacy and collaboration. Among those, was G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting and the G20 Tourism Ministerial Meeting. These events took place in Panaji, Goa, from June 19 to 22. The primary objective is to collaborate with other ministries to advance the vision of sustainability and resilience across various sectors.

Five priorities

Following the G20 ministerial meeting, several key documents were released, including the Goa Roadmap and Action Plan and an Outcome Document and Chair’s Summary. These documents underscore five interrelated priorities for the G20 tourism track: green tourism, digitization, destination management, skills development, and support for tourism micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). These priorities have been endorsed by all G20 countries, emphasizing their commitment to achieving sustainable, resilient, and inclusive tourism.

The Ministry of Tourism’s Goa Roadmap and Action Plan were designed to provide national governments in G20 countries and beyond, as well as other stakeholders in the tourism sector, with voluntary tools and recommendations to contribute to the achievement of the SDGs. Notably, India’s vision of ‘Travel for LiFE’ (Lifestyle for Environment) has been incorporated into the Goa roadmap, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to promote an environmentally conscious lifestyle.

In addition to the official meetings, approximately 15 bilateral meetings occurred on the sidelines of the G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting and the G20 Tourism Ministerial Meeting in Goa, reflecting the importance of networking and collaboration in the international tourism arena.

