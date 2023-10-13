G20 Parliamentary leaders on Friday agreed to continue to engage in parliamentary diplomacy and dialogue in relevant fora as a catalyst for promoting international peace, prosperity and harmony, including supporting the peaceful resolution of conflicts and disputes.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla advocated for engaging parliamentary diplomacy as a medium for a better future for humanity. He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of P20 meeting under India’s G20 Presidency, which later unanimously adopted a Joint Statement.

In a the joint statement, the speakers of Parliaments of G20 countries, condemned terrorism in all forms and manifestations, including those on the basis of xenophobia, racism and other forms of intolerance, or in the name of religion or belief, recognising the commitment of all religions to peace. The joint statement by P20 leaders comes against the backdrop of the lingering war in Ukraine and the recent outbreak of conflict between Israel and the Hamas.

The Parliamentary leaders said terrorism constituted one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. “We strongly condemn all terrorist acts against critical infrastructure, including critical energy facilities, and against other vulnerable targets. All acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed,” the joint statement said.

Later Birla said in X that the unanimous adoption of the Joint Declaration at P20 Bharat exemplifies the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam. “As public representatives, we pledge to collaborate for a human-centric, prosperous and harmonious future. Many congratulations to all the delegates for their support,” he said.

Earlier, in his speech during inaugural ceremony, Birla said the issues discussed at the P20 Summit should continue to be deliberated on in the respective parliaments and lead to policies and initiatives and, if need be, new laws. “Parliamentary diplomacy should become the medium for a better future for humanity,” he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the summit on Friday morning.

“In the backdrop of climate change, sustainable energy transition is the biggest need of the hour today. India‘s initiative in the form of International Biofuel Alliance and International Solar Alliance have received overwhelming support across the world,” Birla said. The speaker said India is also taking steps for women’s empowerment and women-led development and cited the women’s reservation bill passed by Parliament last month.