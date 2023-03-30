Demonstrating the power of the India’s digital public infrastructure (DPI), Nasscom along with the industry has set up an immersive Digital India Experience Zone at the second Sherpas Meeting of G20 member countries in Kumarakom, Kerala.

The zone highlighted various DPIs built by India such as Aadhaar, UPI, DigiLocker and DIKSHA and their impact on the society.

The experience zone is showcasing India’s success stories in developing a new approach to solving societal and service delivery problems using DPI.

The zones is also showcasing the various digitisation initiatives built on the DPIs in a public-private partnership model, from partner companies such as Microsoft, Google, AWS, TCS, Fractal and Paytm.

With the G20 Presidency this year, India has listed out an accelerated and inclusive path towards its progress on achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly health and education, as the key priorities for the upcomingG20Summit.

