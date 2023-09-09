Here is everything you need to know about outcomes of Day 1 of G20 Summit.
- September 09, 2023 20:21
G20 Summit going well: Biden on Xi’s absence
US President Joe Biden on Saturday said it would have been nice to have China’s President Xi Jinping at the G20 Summit, but it was “going well”.
Biden was responding to questions from the American media accompanying him on his visit to India for the G20 Summit.
“It would be nice to have him here but no the summit is going well,” the US President said in response to questions on whether Xi’s absence had impacted the G20 Leaders Summit.
Asked about Xi’s absence, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said it was for every country to decide at what level they would be represented at such Summits and no one should overly read meanings into it.
“What I think is important is what is the position which that country has taken, how much that country has contributed to the deliberations and the outcomes,” he said.
Jaishankar said China was very supportive of the various outcomes of the G20 Summit. (PTI)
- September 09, 2023 19:48
Nalanda varsity’s image forms backdrop at greeting area at dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu for G20 delegates
dinner 55.jpg
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed G20 leaders and delegates at a grand dinner hosted for them at Bharat Mandapam.
They welcomed the guests before the start of the dinner at a dais, with its backdrop depicting the ruins of the Nalanda University in Bihar and India’s G20 presidency theme -- ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future’.
Nalanda university ruins, a UNESCO world heritage site in Bihar, was one of the oldest universities of the world.
Nalanda Mahavira was in operation between 5th century and 12th century. Its legacy goes back to Buddha’s and Mahavira’s era reflecting ancient Indias’ advancement towards disseminating knowledge and wisdom. Its embrace of diversity, meritocracy, freedom of thought, collective governance, autonomy, and knowledge sharing all align with the core principles of democracy.
Reputed as one of the earliest international universities in the world, Nalanda is a living testament to the enduring spirit of India’s advanced educational pursuit and its commitment to build a harmonious world community, aligning with India’s G20 Presidency theme, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.
In pic, President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi welcome World Bank President Ajay Banga at the dinner venue
- September 09, 2023 19:40
President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi welcome guests at dinner hosted by her at the Bharat Mandapam
dinner.jpg
- September 09, 2023 19:29
The President will host the dinner of G20 delegates at the Bharat Mandapam in sometime
dinner.jpeg
- September 09, 2023 19:24
“Ready for a productive day two in India, Mr. Prime Minister,” says US President Joe Biden
- September 09, 2023 19:23
Will give new direction to connectivity, sustainable development: PM on India-Middle East-Europe Corridor
At the launch event of the ‘Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment’ and ‘India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor’ during the G20 Summit, Modi said today “we all have reached an important and historic partnership”.
“It will drive sustainable development for the entire world,” Modi said.
At the launch, he also said strong connectivity and infrastructure are fundamental basis for humanity and India has always laid strong emphasis on this.
“We are laying a strong foundation for a developed India. Through PGII (Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment), we can play a key role in filling infrastructure gap in Global South countries. India does not limit connectivity into regional borders. We believe connectivity can also play a key role in strengthening mutual trust,” he said.
- September 09, 2023 19:21
G20 nations commit to promote faster, transparent, inclusive cross-border payments
The G20 nations on Saturday resolved to promote faster, cheaper, more transparent and inclusive cross-border payments as envisaged in the G20 Roadmap for Enhancing Cross-border Payments.
The New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration, adopted by the G20 leaders, also appreciated the successful conclusion of the G20 TechSprint 2023, a joint initiative with the BIS Innovation Hub, which will promote innovative solutions aimed at improving cross-border payments.
The leaders also welcome discussions on the potential macro-financial implications arising from the introduction and adoption of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), notably on cross-border payments as well as on the international monetary and financial system. (PTI)
- September 09, 2023 19:01
UK First Lady Akshata Murthy at an exhibition organized by Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare in IARI campus, Pusa, today
aks 3.jpg
aks 2.jpeg
- September 09, 2023 18:49
G20 Delhi Summit live updates: PM Modi meets Italy PM Giorgia Meloni
“Our talks covered sectors such as trade, commerce, defence, emerging technologies and more,” Prime Minister Modi said on the bilateral meeting.
He had held talks with US President Joe Biden and the leaders of Bangladesh and Mauritius on Friday.
On Saturday, the prime minister spoke to a number of other leaders, including those of the UK and Japan.
- September 09, 2023 18:37
G20 first spouses see breakthroughs in Indian agriculture at IARI, enjoy farm-to-fork millet experience
The first ladies and spouses of G20 member countries experienced the Agricultural prowess of India first-hand, in an exhibition organised by Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare at IARI Campus,Pusa,today.
The event featured a range of components, such as a millet-focused live cooking session led by celebrity chefs Kunal Kapur, Anahita Dhondy, and Ajay Chopra, as well as the display of cutting-edge agricultural technology from prominent Indian startups, interaction with Indian women agri-champions, ‘Agri-Street’.
ladies 1.jpeg
The G20 Spouses received a token of appreciation in the form of a hamper. The hamper’s contents included handwoven stoles crafted from silk sourced from the Sal forests of Chhattisgarh, a handcrafted bell metal figurine created using an ancient lost wax technique reminiscent of the method used for the iconic ‘Dancing Girl’ artifact from the Harappan civilization (3300 BCE to 1300 BCE), and a Cheriyal Painting.
ladies 2.jpeg
Unique Millet Rangoli on the theme “Harmony of Harvest” at IARI Campus
- September 09, 2023 18:32
Here's what UK PM Rishi Sunak said on meeting with PM Narendra Modi
Two nations, one ambition. An ambition rooted in our shared values, the connection between our people and – of course – our passion for cricket.
- September 09, 2023 18:26
Saudi Arabia commended the launch of PGII by US President Joe Biden.
PGII stands for Project for Global Infrastructure and Investment.
- September 09, 2023 18:24
India and UK discussed the close and growing ties between the UK and India and had a productive conversation on work towards delivering the UK-India FTA : UK Prime Minister’s Office
- September 09, 2023 18:18
G20 Summit: PM Modi launches Global Biofuels Alliance
India on Saturday launched the Global Biofuels Alliance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the G20 nations to join the initiative with a plea to take ethanol blending with petrol globally to 20 per cent.
fuel.jpg
The Alliance was launched on the sidelines of the G20 Summit by Modi along with a host of global leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Bangadesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
Besides India, the initiating members included Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Italy, Mauritius, South Africa, the UAE and the US, while Canada and Singapore are observer countries.
- September 09, 2023 18:13
Today we all have reached an important and historic partnership: PM Modi on launch of India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.
He further said:
In times to come, it will become effective medium for economic integration of India, Middle East, Europe.
It will give new direction to connectivity and sustainable development of entire world.
Strong connectivity and infra is the basis of human growth, India gives it a top priority.
- September 09, 2023 18:10
Here’s what world leaders said on India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.
corridor 3.jpg
“This is nothing but historic,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
“We will continue the work on global infra and investment,” Italy PM Giorgia Meloni said.
“The economic corridor unlocks endless opportunities. I want to thank Modi and Saudi crown prince and EU,” says Joe Biden.
- September 09, 2023 18:06
India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor is a big deal. US wants to expand “economic corridors”, we need to maximise our investments, says US President Joe Biden
modi infra.jpg
We will focus on regional infrastructure projects that deliver results across multiple countries and sectors, Biden added.
- September 09, 2023 17:57
G20 Delhi Summit live updates: G20 commits to accelerate phasedown of coal power in line with national circumstances
G20 countries on Saturday committed to expedite efforts to phase down unabated coal power in line with national circumstances and uphold their 2009 promise made in Pittsburgh to eliminate and rationalise inefficient fossil fuel subsidies.
According to the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration, the grouping of major economies acknowledged the importance of hastening the development, deployment, and dissemination of technologies to transition to low-emission energy systems, particularly by rapidly expanding the deployment of clean power generation.
“We will increase our efforts to implement the commitment made in 2009 in Pittsburgh to phase-out and rationalise, over the medium term, inefficient fossil fuel subsidies that encourage wasteful consumption and commit to achieve this objective, while providing targeted support for the poorest and the most vulnerable,” the G20 Declaration read. (PTI)
- September 09, 2023 17:09
G20 Delhi Summit live updates: All states must refrain from threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against any state’s territorial integrity, says G20 Declaration.
“In line with the UN Charter, all states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible,” says the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration.
We call on all states to uphold principles of international law, including territorial integrity and sovereignty, it added.
- September 09, 2023 17:04
G20 Delhi Summit live updates: PM Modi announces launch of Global Biofuel Alliance
India on Saturday announced the launch of the Global Biofuel Alliance and urged G20 nations to join the initiative with a plea to take ethanol blending with petrol globally to 20 per cent.
Speaking at the G20 Summit session on ‘One Earth’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also proposed launching the ‘G20 Satellite Mission for Environment and Climate Observation’ and urged leaders to commence work on the ‘Green Credit Initiative’.
“Today, the need of the hour is that all countries should work together in the field of fuel blending. Our proposal is to take an initiative at a global-level to take ethanol blending in petrol up to 20 per cent,” he said. (PTI)
- September 09, 2023 17:03
The Declaration is the most ambitious document in terms climate-related commitments, says Amitabh Kant
- September 09, 2023 17:02
“Tough negotiations went on..,” says on Amitabh Kant on Russia-Ukraine conflict
“Worked closely with several countries, including all emerging markets which played key roles, tough negotiations went on..,” Kant said.
- September 09, 2023 17:01
We as G20 Presidency saw it as our responsibility to distill the voice of the Global South at the G20 Summit: EAM Jaishankar
What India has tried to do with our Presidency is to ensure that the concerns of the Global South are key part of deliberations, he added.
- September 09, 2023 16:58
On the Black sea grain corridor, EAM Jaishankar said: “Many discussions are going on this issue. In the past, when grain corridor was created we had contributed to bridge views.”
- September 09, 2023 16:52
While G20 is not a platform for geopolitical issues, the leaders deliberated on impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict on developing and developed nations, says External Affairs Minister Jaishankar
All G20 Member states have come to New Delhi with strong sense of responsibility to deliberate on pressing challenges, he added.
“We can justifiably state the New Delhi Summit has given clear directions for growth and development of the global economy,” the minister said.
On challenges to achieve consensus, he said: “This a Declaration of 83 paragraphs, covering wide range of subjects, considerable time was spend in past three weeks on geopolitical issues especially Russia-Ukraine conflict.”
- September 09, 2023 16:50
Ukraine conflict: G20 declaration calls on all states to uphold principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty
Asserting that “today’s era must not be of war”, the New Delhi Declaration of G20 countries on Saturday called on all states to uphold the principles of international law including territorial integrity and sovereignty and said the peaceful resolution of conflicts as well as diplomacy and dialogue are critical.
“Concerning the war in Ukraine, while recalling the discussion in Bali, we reiterated our national positions and resolutions adopted at the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly and underscored that all states must act in a manner consistent with the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter in its entirety,” it said.
The declaration, the adoption of which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the start of the second session of the G20 Leaders’ Summit under India’s Presidency, said that in line with the UN Charter, all states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state. (PTI)
- September 09, 2023 16:46
G20 Delhi Summit live updates: India brought everyone together to bring consensus, says India Sherpa Amitabh Kant
He further said:
There is a huge India narrative in summit declaration.
We achieved a major green development pact which has focus on financing and greenhouse emission cuts.
Biggest achievement of New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration is emphasis on women-led development.
- September 09, 2023 16:43
Indian Presidency adopted action-oriented approach for climate financing, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman
- September 09, 2023 16:39
Today’s era must not be of war, says G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration
“We will unite in our endeavour to address the adverse impact of the war on the global economy and welcome all relevant and constructive initiatives that support a comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine that will uphold all the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter for the promotion of peaceful, friendly, and good neighbourly relations among nations in the spirit of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’.
“Today’s era must not be of war,” G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration said.
- September 09, 2023 16:34
G20 Delhi Summit live updates: Global push for clearer policy for crypto-assets, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
Global push for clearer policies on crypto assets have gained momentum, global consensus emerging, she said.
- September 09, 2023 16:33
We have focused on making those from Global South to be an important part of decision-making process, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a press conference.
She further said:
Through well-curated debates, Indian Presidency has crafted solutions offering a shared path for all
We assumed Presidency at challenging times of geo-political tensions.
After ten months of Presidency, I am left with satisfaction and gratitude, we have walked the talk.
We call for bigger and better multilateral developmental banks (MDB).
Focus has been on boosting world banks, supporting low income and middle income countries.
Recommendations are focused on enabling MDB, implementation of CAF and measures leading to additional lending of $200 billion over the next decade.
We have made substantial progress on two pillar solution on global taxation.
- September 09, 2023 16:28
G20 has contributed to making India world-ready and world India-ready, says External Affairs Minister Jaishankar
The post-pandemic world order must be different than before, the minister said at a press conference. He further said:
Indian Presidency has been exceptional; events were spread across 60 cities and there has been popular participation and societal involvement.
The message of our Presidency is that we are one earth, one family and we share one future. Reflecting this approach, we have constantly sought to make this G20 inclusive and broad-based.
Transformative and inclusive role of technology has been highlighted with our focus on Digital Public Infra.
On counter-terrorism, declaration speaks on the road of FATF, financing of terrorism is serious concerns for all countries.
- September 09, 2023 16:14
G20 Delhi Summit live updates: PM Modi has called on all on G20 nations to collaborate on Global Biofuel Alliance.
Modi has also suggested that G-20 nations begin collaboration on a Green Credit Initiative, per reports.
- September 09, 2023 15:59
G20 Delhi Summit live updates: G20 India Sherpa Amitabh Kant says G20 Declaration has got 100 per cent consensus on all development and geo-political issues
“G20India has been the MOST ambitious in the history of G20 presidencies. With 112 outcomes and presidency documents, we have more than tripled the substantive work from previous presidencies,” he said on X.
- September 09, 2023 15:51
G20 Delhi Summit live updates: Here’s what FM Nirmala Sitharaman said on adoption of Delhi Declaration
“Today at the G20 Leaders’ Summit New Delhi Leaders Declaration is officially adopted. PM Narendra Modi’s emphasis on human-centric globalisation and our concerns of #GlobalSouth have found resonance and recognition. Thanking all G20 members for their cooperation and support.”
- September 09, 2023 15:49
G20 Summit Live updates: Narendra Modi enjoys a $3.8 trillion market moment
A record stock-market valuation and surging foreign inflows make for a great backdrop as Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks to tout India’s growing prominence to world leaders at this weekend’s Group of 20 summit in New Delhi, per Bloomberg report.
Boosted by one of the world’s fastest growing economies, solid corporate earnings and an unprecedented retail investing boom, the nation’s equity benchmark is also approaching an all-time high. Read more.
- September 09, 2023 15:39
PM Modi declares adoption of G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration
In a major development, PM Modi has announced that consensus has been reached on G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration. There is good news, with everyone’s cooperation consensus has been reached on New Delhi G20 Leadership Declaration, Modi said.
PM Modi thanks G20 sherpas, ministers and all officials for working hard to make joint declaration possible. Read more.
- September 09, 2023 15:31
Spanish Deputy PM Nadia Calvino congratulates India on the G-20 presidency
- September 09, 2023 15:29
Second session on “One Family” theme begins at G20 Summit
- September 09, 2023 15:28
India-Japan bilateral meeting : PM Modi says India is eager to enhance co-operation in commerce
- September 09, 2023 15:27
PM Modi says talks with UK PM Rishi Sunak focused on deepening trade linkages . This bilateral comes at a time when India-UK are negotiating FTA agreement
- September 09, 2023 15:18
Bangladesh PM visits Digital India Experience zone
pica.jpg
picb.jpg
- September 09, 2023 15:13
In India’s second bilateral of the day, PM Modi is meeting Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, on the sidelines of the G20 summit
- September 09, 2023 15:11
French President Emmanuel Macron being welcomed by Union Minister Anupriya Patel at the airport for the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, on Saturday.
**EDS: SCREENSHOT VIA PTI VIDEO** New Delhi: President of France Emmanuel Macron being welcomed by Union Minister Anupriya Patel upon his arrival at the airport for the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_09_2023_000247A)
- September 09, 2023 15:06
The Delhi-Gurugram Expressway wears a deserted look with traffic restrictions in place for the G20 Summit on Saturday.
Gurugram: Delhi-Gurugram Expressway wears a deserted look due to restricted traffic owing to tight security arrangements for the G20 Summit, in Gurugram, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_09_2023_000253B)
- September 09, 2023 14:53
EU-Egypt talks on sidelines of G20 Summit on cooperation on hydrogen, investments for energy infrastructure
- September 09, 2023 14:51
African Union is now a permanent member of the G20 grouping, says Modi
The African Union’s induction into the G20, a grouping of the world’s 19 most influential nations and the EU, is now formal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inviting its representative Chairperson Azali Assoumani to take a seat at the table of G20 leaders as a permanent member on Saturday.
It is diplomatically a feather in the cap for India as it has been championing the cause of the ‘Global South’ throughout its Presidency of the G20 this year and the extension of G20 membership to the AU was one of the primary tasks it had set out for itself. Read more
- September 09, 2023 14:43
India-UK Bilateral Meeting begins
- September 09, 2023 14:35
What is G20?
Leaders of the world’s biggest economies begin a two-day G20 summit on Saturday in India’s capital of New Delhi.
As India hosts such a powerful group of world leaders for the first time, New Delhi has been adorned with ornamental flowers and fountains at traffic roundabouts, with a fresh coat of paint for public buildings and sidewalks were spruced up.
Security
Security is being provided by 130,000 police and para-military troops, along with anti-drone systems and cutouts of langurs to scare off monkeys, while stray dogs have been cleared from the streets.
What is G20?
The world’s 20 major countries formed an economic grouping after the Asian financial crisis in 1999 on the understanding that crises spilling across borders needed better international economic co-operation to tackle them.
The bloc accounts for 80% of global gross domestic product (GDP) and 75% of international trade.
It includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United States and the European Union.
- September 09, 2023 14:31
Inclusion of African Union in G20 is a defining milestone, says Sunil Mittal Chairman Bharti Enterprises
Sunil Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises said, “My hearty congratulations to PM Narendra Modi for successfully leading the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20. As this announcement finds its way from New Delhi to the world, I am certain that this day will be remembered as a defining milestone towards charting more inclusive compositions across international organisations and their bodies.”
Mittal added he has personally witnessed the government’s “uncompromising focus” on this inclusion through his engagement as Chair of the B20 Action Council on African Economic Integration.
- September 09, 2023 14:08
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in New Delhi for G20 Summit
- September 09, 2023 14:03
Turkey President Erdogan holds talks with Japan PM Kishida
Turkey President Erdogan held talks with Japan PM Kishida on reviving black sea grain deal at the sidelines of G20 Summit (Reuters)
- September 09, 2023 13:48
‘One Earth’
PM Modi: “It is with a spirit of One Earth that India has worked on initiatives such as LiFE Mission, emphasised on International Year of Millets, launched Green Grids Initiative - One Sun, One World, One Grid, harnessed solar power, encouraged natural farming and the National Green Hydrogen Mission.”
- September 09, 2023 13:45
‘Been a productive morning at the G20 Summit in Delhi’
- September 09, 2023 13:36
European Union President Ursula von der Leyen says, “At the G20 I invited leaders to join the call for global carbon pricing.”
- September 09, 2023 13:29
PM Modi says first session focused on human-centric development
- September 09, 2023 13:26
India-UK bilateral talks likely
PM Modi and UK PM Rishi Sunak are expected to meet on the sidelines of G20 summit for a bilateral meeting shortly
- September 09, 2023 13:25
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at the Bharat Mandapam for the G20 Summit
pic7.jpg
- September 09, 2023 13:23
Global Biofuel Alliance announcement likely at G20 Summit
Aiming to accelerate adoption of biofuels, create global standards and enhance industry participation, India is expected to launch the much-awaited Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA) at the G20 Leadership Summit in New Delhi on Saturday. Sources said that 12 international organisations and 15 countries are willing to be initiating members, while 4 nations have expressed interest to be observer countries.
- September 09, 2023 13:23
French President Emmanuel Macron expected to touchdown at Palam Airbase shortly to participate in the G20 Summit
- September 09, 2023 13:12
African Union President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reaction to the AU’s inclusion in G20
- September 09, 2023 13:10
G20 Sherpas reach deal on wording for Russia war in Ukraine
Diplomats from the Group of 20 nations have hammered out compromise language on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, overcoming differences between Moscow and the rest of the group that had threatened to derail hopes of a joint communique from this weekend’s summit.
The phrasing is broadly similar to that agreed at last year’s summit in Bali, Indonesia, according to people familiar with the discussions. They asked not to be identified to describe internal deliberations.
The language still must be approved by G-20 leaders, but that’s seen as likely now that senior staff have agreed on the language, they said.
Also Read | G20 Summit communiqué without mention of Russian-Ukraine war not possible, indicate officials
The US and its allies had sought tougher phrasing to denounce what they see as Russia’s aggression. Moscow had resisted, seeking to weaken the reference, and for a time enjoyed the support of China. Read more
- September 09, 2023 13:07
G20 Summit: PM Modi calls for converting global trust deficit into trust and confidence Updated - September 09, 2023 at 12:58 PM. | New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the global leaders to convert global deficit trust into trust and confidence He also termed G20 under India’s presidency as People’s G20.
Modi was addressing the G20 Leadership summit being attended by heads of 16 States besides heads of invited nations and multilateral agencies beside President of the newly inducted African Union.
He said that COVID caused a trust deficit which was further deepened by the Russia-Ukraine war. He urged world leaders to focus on turning it into confidence in each other. “When we can defeat Covid, we can also overcome this crisis. As G20 President, India urged the world to convert the global trust deficit into trust and confidence. It is time to move together,” he said while adding that ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Viswas and Sabka Prayas’ can be the torch bearer for us. Read more
- September 09, 2023 13:02
Chef Kunal Kapur says his millet-based dishes will be on the menu at the First Ladies Summit . Here’s his post on X
- September 09, 2023 13:01
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the G20
- September 09, 2023 12:52
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his arrival at the Bharat Mandapam convention centre for the G20 Summit in New Delhi on Saturday.
pic5.jpg
- September 09, 2023 12:39
CII says Indian Industry looks forward to work with African Union to catalyse growth
“The G20 decision demonstrates India’s leadership in the global arena and its championship of the Global South in the world economy and multilateral organisations. As a large and dynamic economy with a rich talent reservoir and natural resources, Africa’s rapid development will be instrumental to global inclusive growth. Prime Minister Modi’s strong emphasis on a human-centric development and giving a voice to the Global South has guided this momentous outcome from the G20 Summit India. Indian industry looks forward to working with the African Union in catalysing Africa’s growth and inclusive development,” says Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII on inclusion of African Union in G20
- September 09, 2023 12:33
Konark Wheel replica serves as backdrop of PM Modi’s welcome handshake with G20 leaders
A replica of Konark Wheel from the Sun temple in Odisha’s Puri served as the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s welcome handshake with G20 leaders as they arrived at the summit venue, Bharat Mandapam on Saturday.
The Konark Wheel was built during the 13th century under the reign of King Narasimhadeva-I. The wheel with 24 spokes, which has also been adapted into the Tricolour, embodies India’s ancient wisdom, advanced civilisation and architectural excellence.
Also Read | G20 Summit: German Chancellor Scholz, Brazilian President Lula, WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus arrive
Its rotating motion symbolises time, ‘Kaalchakra’, as well as progress and continuous change. Read more
- September 09, 2023 12:29
PM Modi identified as leader representing Bharat at G20 meet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the name card that says Bharat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was identified as the leader representing ‘Bharat’ at the G20 Summit here on Saturday as he made his opening remarks at the beginning of the two-day meeting.
The government has used ‘Bharat’, a name used in the Constitution for the country along with India, in several official G20 documents. Official sources have said it is a conscious decision.
The name card in front of Modi as he addressed the gathering at the Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the Summit, said ‘Bharat’. Read more
- September 09, 2023 12:23
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the G20
- September 09, 2023 12:21
Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte on his participation at the G20
- September 09, 2023 12:17
What will spouses of G20 leaders be doing today
First Ladies and spouses of Sof G20 leaders will inaugurate an exhibition dedicated to India’s civilisation prowess and artistic excellence, titled ‘Roots and Routes’ today at the National Gallery of Modern Art. Nearly 400 artefacts, including prized Gandhara sculptures, Chola Bronzes and rare manuscripts, are part of the special exhibition.
They will also be taking a curated tour of the 1,200-acre campus of Indian Agricultural Research Institute and taste a millet-based feast prepared by renowned celebrity chefs.
- September 09, 2023 12:08
India believes that inclusion of African Union in G20 echoes the aspirations of the “Global South”
- September 09, 2023 12:00
G20 Inclusion signals rise of African Union
Experts believe AU’s inclusion in G20 is a step in recognizing the Continent as an economic power and indicates the rise of the continent. This in line with aspirations of AU’s 55 members, who have been seeking more significant roles in global bodies.
- September 09, 2023 11:59
VVIP cars parked in front of the Bharat Mandapam. Some of them bullet proof cars.
pic4.jpg
- September 09, 2023 11:51
US, India, Saudi, EU to unveil rail deal
A multinational rail and ports deal linking the Middle East and South Asia will be announced on Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi, a White House official said. (Reuters)
- September 09, 2023 11:44
India expected to hold several bilateral meetings
PM Modi is holding several bilaterals at the sidelines of the G20 Summit. Bilateral meetings are scheduled with UK, Japan, Italy and Germany. On Friday, PM Modi held bilateral talks with the US President Joe Biden, Bangaldesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.
- September 09, 2023 11:40
G20 deliberations include macro-economic conditions, financial inclusion
Discussions at the Summit are structured around 5 working groups. Framework Working Group, chaired by India and UK, has been focused on deliberations on macroeconomic conditions, risks and uncertainties. Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) co-chaired by Russia and Italy has been focusing on advancing financial inclusion globally. Australia and Brazil are co-chairing the Infrastructure Working Group. The US and China are co-chairing the Sustainable Finance Working Group. South Korea and France are co-chairing the International Financial Architecture (IFA) Working Group.
- September 09, 2023 11:24
Leaders of the participating nations at session-1 on ‘Earth’ during the G20 Summit 2023 at the Bharat Mandapam convention center, in New Delhi, Saturday
pic2.jpg
- September 09, 2023 11:23
Customary group photo : The Group Photo of all the G20 leaders is likely to be taken on Saturday, the first day of the G20 summit
- September 09, 2023 11:17
Need to address trust deficit: PM
pic1.jpg
Stating that the Ukraine war has deepened the trust deficit globally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged world leaders to focus on turning it into confidence in each other. In his opening remarks at the G20 Leaders’ Summit at the Bharat Mandapam here, Modi said the 21st century is a time of giving new direction to the world. ”This is a time when age-old challenges are calling for new solutions from us. And therefore, with a human-centric approach, we have to move forward to fulfil our responsibilities,” he added.
- September 09, 2023 11:10
Closed door discussions: Global Leaders are now behind closed doors deliberating in the first session titled ‘One Earth’, which is expected to continue till 1:30 pm
- September 09, 2023 11:03
India has made it a ‘people’s G20’
- September 09, 2023 10:59
“Bharat” country tag used at the G20 summit for PM Modi
- September 09, 2023 10:57
African Union to be a permanent member of G20
- September 09, 2023 10:53
PM’s remarks at Session 1 on ‘One Earth’
- September 09, 2023 10:50
PM Modi invites African Union to sit at the G20 leaders table
PM says there is consensus on inclusion of Africa Union in G20
- September 09, 2023 10:48
In more than 60 cities, over 200 meetings related to G20 were held : PM Modi
- September 09, 2023 10:46
PM Modi : Post Covid19, there has been trust deficit has deepened due to war conflict..
Urgest the world to focus on removing trust deficit. Referring to global economy volatilities, PM Modi says India’s G20 Presidency is focused on inclusive growth
- September 09, 2023 10:45
In the 21 st century its time to set new direction at a time when there is a need to seek new solutions for challenges : PM Modi
- September 09, 2023 10:45
PM Modi begins his address
- September 09, 2023 10:38
PM Modi receives US Prez at G20 summit venue: Modi seen explaining the significance of Konark Wheel from Odisha to US President Joe Biden
**EDS: SCREENSHOT VIA PMINDIA** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows a mural of Konark Sun temple wheel from Odisha state to US President Joe Biden upon his arrival for the G20 Summit at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI09_09_2023_000108A)
- September 09, 2023 10:37
India-US Joint Statement: ISRO and NASA commence discussions
India and US Joint Statement: ISRO and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have commenced discussions on modalities, capacity building, and training for mounting a joint effort to the International Space Station in 2024, and are continuing efforts to finalise a strategic framework for human space flight cooperation by the end of 2023.
India and US in a joint statement reiterates their support for building resilient global semiconductor supply chains,
- September 09, 2023 10:36
India and US reaffirm importance of the Quad
In a joint statement released late last night, India and US reaffirmed the importance of the Quad in supporting a free, open, inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific.
- September 09, 2023 10:36
India -US Joint Statement issued
India -US Joint Statement: Prime Minister Modi and President Biden reaffirmed their commitment to deepen and diversify the India-U.S. Major Defence Partnership through expanded cooperation in new and emerging domains such as space and AI, and accelerated defence industrial collaboration.
- September 09, 2023 10:35
Letter of Request from India to US to procure 31 General Atomics MQ-9B (16 Sky Guardian and 15 Sea Guardian) remotely piloted aircraft capabilities of India’s armed forces across all domains.
Letter of Request from India to US to procure 31 General Atomics MQ-9B (16 Sky Guardian and 15 Sea Guardian) remotely piloted aircraft and their associated equipment to enhance the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities of India’s armed forces across all domains.India and US to create United States investment platforms in the field of greenfield renewable energy, battery storage and emerging green technology projects in India
- September 09, 2023 10:34
India and US to create United States investment platforms in the field of greenfield renewable energy, battery storage and emerging green technology projects in India
- September 09, 2023 10:33
Global leaders reach Bharat Mandapam : World leaders and delegates have gathered at Bharat Mandapam at New Delhi as the first session to begin soon
- September 09, 2023 10:31
G20 members to back EU-Mid East-India trade plan
Major G20 partners will unveil ambitious plans Saturday to bolster trade between India, the Middle East and Europe, the United States said -- a modern-day Spice Route that could more closely bind three regions that account for about a third of the global economy.
Washington, Saudi Arabia, the EU, UAE and others will sign an agreement on the sidelines of the G20 summit to explore a railway and port project to augment trade flows between Europe and India, officials said.
The agreement comes with Washington actively engaging with Riyadh, a major oil producer and security partner, as it encourages the kingdom to normalise ties with Israel.
Jon Finer, US deputy national security advisor, said the announcement came after “months of careful diplomacy, quiet, careful diplomacy, bilaterally and in multilateral settings”.
- September 09, 2023 10:25
Here are the highlights from Day 1 of the G20 Summit
- September 09, 2023 10:19
Modi receiving the head of states
- September 09, 2023 10:19
The first session of the summit starts at 10.30 am
- September 09, 2023 10:19
Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was earlier welcomed at Palam Airbase
- September 09, 2023 10:10
G20 Summit: Global Biofuels Alliance likely to be launched
India’s proposal for setting up a Global Biofuels Alliance is likely to get through at the G20 summit, with sources indicating that the new grouping may be launched on Saturday to help accelerate energy transition.
A group photo of the G20 world leaders may take place on the first day of the summit on Saturday after it begins at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the two-day summit, sources said.
The Global Biofuels Alliance, which the world’s third biggest oil consumer wants to push during its G20 presidency, mirrors the International Solar Alliance (ISA) piloted by New Delhi and Paris in 2015 to bring clean and affordable solar energy within the reach of all. Read more
- September 09, 2023 09:44
A joint statement from India and the US
- September 09, 2023 09:43
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to Morocco on loss of lives in earthquake
- September 09, 2023 09:41
President welcomes world leaders to the G20 Summit
- September 09, 2023 09:39
Konark Wheel from Odisha to be showcased during the welcome handshake of leaders
Konark Wheel was Built during the 13th century under the reign of King Narasimhadeva-I. The wheel with 24 spokes is also adapted into India’s national flag embodies India’s ancient wisdom, advanced civilization, and architectural excellence.The rotating motion of the Konark Wheel, symbolizes time, Kalachakra as well as progress and continuous change.It serves as a powerful symbol of the wheel of democracy that reflects the resilience of democratic ideals, and commitment to progress in society.
- September 09, 2023 09:37
PrimeMinister Narendra Modi arrives at Bharat Mandapam
- September 09, 2023 09:36
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrive for summit
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived here on Saturday morning to attend the two-day G20 summit.
